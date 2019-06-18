Man accused of placing explosive device under ex’s bed pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend with a homemade explosive device pleaded guilty in federal court Monday.

The charges stem from the 2017 incident where Ethan Guillen entered his former girlfriend’s home without permission and planted a bomb underneath her bed. According to documents, the victim and her family were away from home attending a graduation.

Guillen placed a pressure cooker with black powder, napalm, and shrapnel such as nuts, and bolts under her bed. He then connected the device to a timer and electrical outlet. He set the device to explode early the next morning, but the device did not explode and the victim found it several days later.

According to a release, Guillen is currently in custody pending sentencing at a future date. The offense of possession of the unregistered destructive device carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. However, in Guillen’s case, attempt to destroy property carries a sentence of from 5 to 20 years in prison.