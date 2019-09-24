Man accused of opening fire on BCSO detained until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man accused of opening fire on deputies earlier this month was in court Tuesday.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office was trying to serve a warrant at Kenneth Sondergard‘s home after he was wanted for meth trafficking when they say he opened fire on officers. Two deputies were hit with shrapnel.

Officers also searched his home and found multiple weapons and drugs. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on an officer and being a felon with a gun.

Tuesday, District Court Judge Jaramillo ordered he be detained until trial.