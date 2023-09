ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who is accused of murder at a northeast albuquerque apartment complex will begin his trial.

Police said Christopher Wade, 33, shot and killed Dustin Bantah after the two got into an argument at Sun Plaza Apartments on Montgomery and Jefferson.

Wade is charged with murder and aggravated assault. His trial will start Monday at 8:30 in the morning.