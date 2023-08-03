ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isaiah Perez, accused of killing someone over a lost bet on a street race, asked a judge Thursday to reconsider the decision to hold him behind bars until trial.

Police say in 2022, Isaiah Perez shot and killed Daniel Garcia over a lost bet on a street race near Double-Eagle Airport. The defense was asking a judge to reconsider on the basis that the shooting was in self-defense. The judge denied the motion, stating concerns about Perez’s violent criminal history.