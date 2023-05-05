ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 24-year-old Jose Angel Fitzpatrick after a six-hour standoff Wednesday night. Fitzpatrick is accused in the murder of a man at the Motel 6 on Coors and Iliff in April.

According to a criminal complaint, Fitzpatrick is accused of shooting Damon Howard four times. Howard was found dead at the scene on the second floor walkway of the motel. During interrogation, Fitzpatrick claimed that he was nowhere near the Motel 6 at the time of the shooting. He was taken into custody by APD’s tactical unit after a standoff in southeast Albuquerque.