ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father accused of recording porn of his own children will stay locked up until trial.

John Dickman is facing charges including rape after police caught him and his wife Crystal with more than a hundred explicit images and videos of their 3-year-old and 6-year-old daughters on a personal tablet last week.

According to court documents, Crystal says she took the videos and photos for her husband so he wouldn’t abuse the girls. A trial date has not bee set.