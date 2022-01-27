ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who led Bernalillo County deputies on a high-speed chase after a deputy spotted a gun has pled guilty to charges in the case. Deputies arrived at the Allsup’s off Isleta Blvd. to find Rudy Marquez asleep at the wheel at 6:30 a.m. The deputy asked Marquez to step out of the car and things escalated when the other deputy said he saw Marquez had a gun.

The deputy then let him go and ran back to his patrol car, Marquez sped off. He eventually ditched the car trying to make a run for it. Officers cornered Marquez when he lifted his shirt, they shot him with pepper balls and a bean bag. Deputies then went in for the arrest.

On Thursday, Marquez pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting or evading an officer. Under the plea deal, Marquez was sentenced to three years behind bars, two of which were suspended.