Man accused of killing UNM baseball player pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The man accused of killing University of New Mexico baseball player Jackson Weller has pleaded not guilty.

Police say earlier this month Darian Bashir shot and killed Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill bar. They say Weller had gotten into a fight with a group of people sometime before the incident.

Witnesses say Bashir was not one of the individuals involved in the fight so it's unclear if he's connected to anyone in that group. Bashir will remain behind bars until trial.

