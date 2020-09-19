Man accused of killing two friends and burning their bodies, held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of burning two bodies inside a car then terrorizing an Albuquerque neighborhood, faced a judge on Saturday. The hunt for Dakota Briscoe started a week and a half ago, after the bodies of his friends Nathan Garcia and Erica Carbajal were found burned inside a car near Central and Atrisco.

Saturday, the state asked a judge to keep Briscoe locked up until trial. “Until they have the hearing where they determine whether or not you’ll be held pending trial, I am going to hold you without bond until that hearing,” the judge said.

District Court will decide if Briscoe will remain behind bars until trial on October 2. Briscoe is facing a long list of charges for the crime spree including first-degree murder, arson, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.

