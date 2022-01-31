ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused in a hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya in December has been arrested. The U.S. Marshal’s Service said Sergio Almanza turned himself in on Monday somewhere in southwest New Mexico and is en route to Albuquerque.

Almanza is accused of running through the red light at Central and Tingley, going about 50 miles per hour on Dec. 12. He ran into a crowd that was leaving River of Lights and hit and killed Bhattacharya.

Almanza fled the scene. APD says within hours, tips lead them to the ATV from the crash that had been hidden in the backyard of a home nearby. Almanza was considered a fugitive until he turned himself in.

Almanza is accused of homicide by vehicle, great bodily harm, leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily harm, and tampering with evidence.