ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing 4-year-old James Dunklee has agreed to a plea deal according to the attorneys in the case. Zerrick Marquez is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death for beating Dunklee to death in 2019.

Marquez was babysitting Dunklee and told police he tripped and fell knee-first on the boy. An autopsy found Dunklee had bruises all lover his body and a skull fracture, signs of previous abuse.

Related Coverage

There was a previous Children Youth and Families Department order prohibiting Marquez from taking care of the boy because of prior allegations of abuse, but it still happened. CYFD said it would investigate, KRQE has been requesting the result of that investigation since December of 2019 and has still not received it. Another request was put in today.

Details of the Marquez plea have not yet been made public. More information will be released when that happens. The mother was eventually arrested in the case for allowing the abuse. She’s expected to go on trial in December.