ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thomas Clark Jr., the man who accused of killing three people in southeast Albuquerque, will be held behind bars until trial.

Thursday, August 31, APD officers were investigating a crash near Rhode Island St. and Zuni Rd. when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. Officers responded to the scene where they found two people dead from gunshot wounds and one person injured. The injured victim was taken to the hospital and later died there.

Clark Jr. was later found on a roof nearby and told police he shot the three victims. Clark Jr. told police he killed them because he was afraid they were going to kill him over rumors that he was stealing items. A date for the trial has not yet been set.