Man accused of killing 2 roommates accepts plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of beating to death two roommates, then dumping their bodies, has taken a plea deal.

Eugene Carroll Ray, 70, and Zackaria Fry, were reported missing back in January 2018. Their bodies were found dumped weeks later along a road in Stanley.

James Knight was arrested after he was seen on surveillance using Ray’s credit cards and driving his car.

Thursday in court, Knight pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and other charges. Under the agreement, Knight will serve 30 years behind bars.