Man accused of kidnapping APD officer staying locked up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of kidnapping an Albuquerque Police Department officer will stay locked up until trial.

Earlier this month, two officers responded to a running truck at Rio Grande and I-40. Michael Nieto reached for a gun that was wrangled out of his hands and then started driving, pulling one of the officers inside his truck.

He later crashed and tried to make a run for it. However, the officer who was kidnapped, chased him down. Tuesday, Nieto appeared in court where prosecutors argued there should be no conditions of release.

Judge Cindy Leos agreed, keeping Nieto behind bars until trial.