Man accused of intimidating witness in protest shooting case to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state wants to keep the man accused of intimidating a witness in a high-profile case behind bars for now. The district attorney’s office filed a motion for preventative detention for Daniel Carr.
He’s accused of intimidating a witness a day after that witness testified in the case of Steven Baca. Baca opened fire at the protest over the Juan de Oñate statue back in June. On Saturday, the state claimed Carr was a threat to the community and moved to keep him locked up until his next court appearance.
