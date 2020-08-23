Man accused of intimidating witness in protest shooting case to stay behind bars

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) - A local business is giving kids the supplies they need for the school year. M'Tucci's in Rio Rancho, in partnership with Duke City Paint-n Pints, and Rio Rancho Families, gave out 100 backpacks filled with school supplies, facemasks, and hand sanitizer.

Organizers say this is a way to give back to students and teachers in these challenging times. "We know that teachers pour out so much of their heart and put so much of their resources into the classroom, and this is going to be especially hard on everybody. So this is our kind of thoughtful way of telling the community that we love them, and thank you for all that you've done for us, and thank you for helping us through the COVID experience. And we've got your back too," said Lisa Castro of Rio Rancho.