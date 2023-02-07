ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vaugh Stands, the man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a DWI officer took a plea deal Tuesday. Stands pleaded no contest to causing great bodily harm by reckless driving.

Police say Stands plowed into an Albuquerque Police Department Officer at Eagle Ranch and Irving in June 2022. The officer suffered a broken leg and wrist in the crash. Stands initially claimed he was arguing with a woman when she grabbed the wheel, saying he thought he hit a curb. He later told police he had been drinking. Stands faces up to 18 months behind bars.