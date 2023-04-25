ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Tinder match led law enforcement to an Albuquerque man allegedly posing as a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Law enforcement says he even had a Glock 9mm handgun to complete the look.

Rico TreShon Dukes, 26, has been charged with impersonating a police officer and unauthorized wearing of a police uniform and badge. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says he was using a dating profile on Tinder that included Dukes in a BCSO uniform and a photo of a fully marked patrol car.

Dukes was discovered after a Bernalillo County employee matched with him on Tinder, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Metropolitan Court. The employee and Dukes messaged each other – and Dukes allegedly talked about life on the job as a sheriff’s deputy, even though he wasn’t one.

To catch Dukes, law enforcement showed up at a “date” between the employee and Dukes at Monroe’s in Albuquerque. When he arrived, Dukes was wearing BCSO patches, a badge, and a duty belt complete with a handgun and multiple ammo magazines, according to the criminal complaint.

Dukes is facing misdemeanor charges. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but BCSO is asking anyone with information regarding Dukes to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office at (505) 798-7000.