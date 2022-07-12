NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is accused of collecting thousands in benefits while working at the same time. James Anthony Sandoval was indicted on 51 charges, including theft of government charges and making false statements.

Sandoval is accused of collecting more than $83,000 in social security disability benefits. The payments date back to June 2017. They say he stated he was not able to work, but the federal government say he was working at a Rio Rancho jewelry business the entire time.