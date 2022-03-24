ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage has changed his plea. Joseph McDonald is accused of keeping his girlfriend bound for several days inside a home near Paseo Del Norte and Alameda in 2019.
Thursday, McDonald pleaded no contest to four counts of aggravated battery of a household member resulting in great bodily harm. McDonald faces up to 12 years in prison.
The remaining charges against him, which included kidnapping, will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement. McDonald will be sentenced at a later date.