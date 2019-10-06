Man accused of going on crime spree with hammer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of going on a crime spree with a hammer, damaging cars, breaking into a McDonald’s and terrorizing its workers.

Early Sunday, APD says Anthony Hernandez broke through a window at the McDonald’s near Carlisle and Menaul. Several of the store’s windows were boarded up Sunday afternoon, and half of the fast food restaurant is shut down.

Witnesses told police he was chasing employees through the business with the hammer, but they were able to hide in the kitchen and behind the counter, uninjured. People in the area said they weren’t surprised by the crime.

“I’m not surprised, people break in, it’s Albuquerque. I live right around the corner, [there’s] always stuff going down. Panhandlers, drunks, that kind of thing,” Kristi Lovato said.

An officer later found Hernandez walking nearby, where he was arrested and admitted to using meth. A witness also told police Hernandez had struck his car earlier with the hammer.

Online court records show he had a prior charge for vehicle theft. That case was later dropped because the state never transported him from the Department of Corrections to his status hearing. Hernandez now faces three counts of aggravated assault and three for criminal damage to property.