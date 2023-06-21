ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sean Lannon, the man accused of murdering his wife and three others, is back in New Mexico and is set to face a judge Wednesday. Lannon was in New Jersey serving a 35-year sentence for the murder of his childhood mentor.

Last week, authorities transported Lannon back to New Mexico, so he can face a judge for the four murder charges here. Lannon is accused of killing his wife and two acquaintances in Grants, then storing the bodies and transporting them to the Metro, before allegedly killing another man. Police believe Lannon dismembered some of the bodies and left them in a vehicle at the Sunport. Lannon’s detention hearing in New Mexico is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.