Man accused of filming boy in bathroom has day in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of secretly filming a young boy in a public restroom made his first appearance in court Saturday.

Austin Neira is charged with filming an 11-year-old boy in a bathroom and trying to get rid of the evidence. According to the criminal complaint, it happened Friday in a public restroom at the Cottonwood Mall.

The boy told police that he looked up while he was in the stall and saw the phone recording him. He and his brother confronted Neira, and the criminal complaint states the brother was able to hold him until mall security got there.

Neira later admitted to taking images of the child and then trying to delete them as he left the mall. Saturday in court, the judge honored the state’s motion to keep him behind bars for now. Online court records show Neira does not have a criminal history.

KRQE reached out to Cottonwood to ask about their security measures in their bathrooms but have not heard back. Neira’s next hearing is set for October 21.