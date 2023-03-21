ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Garcia, the man accused of exposing himself to high school students, will not be held until his trial. A criminal complaint states two teens saw 27-year-old David Garcia inside his car touching himself inappropriately with his pants down as he watched them leave Manzano High School earlier this month.

The complaint says this happened on two separate occasions, days apart from each other. Garcia is charged with two counts of aggravated indecent exposure and tampering with evidence. Tuesday, a judge denied the motion for preventative detention and put Garcia on strict conditions of release, including wearing an ankle monitor. A date for his trial has not yet been set.