ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of carjacking an elderly couple in a hospital parking lot, dragging one of them down the street. It happened in September outside Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital.

Albuquerque police say a 79-year-old woman was helping her 83-year-old husband into their car when they got carjacked. Police say the carjacker, Fernando Granados, drove off with the woman hanging out of the passenger side until she was thrown from the car.

Bystanders rushed to find her badly hurt. Police say Granados was upset after. He was released from the ER and Presbyterian denied him a ride to another facility. Granados is charged with aggravated battery.