ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Noah Rodriguez, accused of shooting and killing one of his friends, will stay behind bars until trial.

According to a criminal complaint, 21-year-old Rodriguez told police Darien Earl came to his home to talk about an issue they had involving a woman. Detectives say the pair got into a physical altercation and Earl punched Rodriguez and put him in a chokehold. Officials said after being released from the chokehold, Rodriguez grabbed a shotgun from his closet and shot and killed the friend.

The state argued there were numerous other people at his home that could have been injured or killed, showing he is a danger to the community if released. Judge Jennifer Wernersbach agreed and granted the state’s pretrial detention motion.