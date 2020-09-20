Man accused of Christmas Eve vehicular homicide behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who allegedly killed an Albuquerque mechanic while driving drunk on Christmas Eve is now behind bars. Jordan Johnson is charged with killing Kelly Chavez in a drunk driving crash back in 2018.

At his preliminary hearing, Johnson was released on his own recognizance and required to report to pretrial services. But in July 2019, he didn’t comply, so a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to online records, Johnson was arrested and booked into MDC this weekend.