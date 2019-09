ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque dad who beat his infant son is scheduled to be sentenced in court Tuesday. Last year Evan Ritchey admitted to choking and headbutting his four-month-old son because he wouldn’t stop crying.

Police say the infant’s injuries included rib and skull fractures. In April, Ritchey pleaded no contest to six abuse charges.

He faces a maximum of 18 years behind bars.