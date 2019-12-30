Man accused of causing fatal crash will be held pending trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing an innocent man while fleeing from deputies will remain locked up until trial.

Deputies say Jesus Zapata-Beltran was behind the wheel of a stolen car that they tried to pull over back in August near Coors and Iliff. They say Zapata-Beltan led them all the way to Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez where he crashed into another car, killing Robert Aragon.

Zapata-Beltran is charged with first-degree murder in the case. He has a long history of stealing cars. A judge ruled he is a danger and should remain locked up.

The victim’s family is suing the county over this chase. The sheriff’s department had agreed to pay out a settlement, but they rescinded the offer without explanation.