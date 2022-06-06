ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Matthew Shetima-Joe will stay behind bars after police say he caused a fatal crash while driving drunk. They say Shetima-Joe was drunk and speeding when he blew through a red light at Osuna and Wyoming just after midnight on June 3. He hit another vehicle, causing it to roll, and the other driver died.

Officers estimate Shetima-Joe was driving 80 miles per hour at the time and admits to drinking. He’s charged with vehicular homicide by DWI. A metro court judge ruled he will remain behind bars for now. A district court judge will decide on June 9 if he will stay behind bars until trial.