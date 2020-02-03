Man accused of bribing police has day in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man learned the hard way that he couldn’t pay his way out of getting jail time.

According to a criminal complaint, police stopped Federico Gonzales driving on Central for not having a license plate. When they ran his information, police found a warrant for battery on a peace officer. After searching the vehicle, they found marijuana and a garbage bag full of cash.

Police say Gonzales then tried to bribe the officer, offering to send him monthly payments. He appeared in court this weekend. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to report to pretrial supervision because of his minimal failure to appear history.

