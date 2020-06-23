Man accused of breaking into Tow Diehm facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New life for an occupational therapy company that was set to close. Explorabilities announced last month it was closing its doors after 37 years. The director said trying to reopen during a pandemic was proving impossible but now Dr. Maelynn Spahr and her business partner have stepped in to buy the company.

"They will lose ground if they do not receive these services in a timely manner we are happy that we can continue delivering these vital services to the community and we hope to continue to carry the legacy of Explorabilities," Dr. Spahr said. She says they are following guidelines from the CDC and the state to ensure their patients are safe.