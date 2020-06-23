Man accused of breaking into Tow Diehm facility

News Alert
New Mexico school reentry plan released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of breaking into a concession stand at Dreamstyle Stadium is facing new charges for a similar crime. Back in March, Adrian Armendariz admitted to using tools to break into a concession stand to drink beer.

Those charges were dropped but he was arrested again Monday after police say he was caught rummaging through cabinets at the Tow Diehm Athletics Facility just south of University Stadium. Armendariz said he got in through an open door.

