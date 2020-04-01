Man accused of breaking into concession stand, drinking beer

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is accused of breaking into a concession stand at Dreamstyle Arena and stealing beer.

Police were called to the football stadium late Monday night and noticed an open gate. According to a criminal complaint, Adrian Armendariz admitted to using tools to break into a concession stand, to drink a beer.

