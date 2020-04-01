Man accused of breaking into concession stand, drinking beer

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) - School may not be in session right now but one New Mexico city is prepping for a brand new sports complex. This project will bring a state-of-the-art soccer and football complex to Artesia.

"The youth and the community were hungry for something, that this committee put together and I just think you're going to see that instantly that once this project is complete people will take a lot of pride with what is going on here," said Martin Sagovia with Hellas Construction.