ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ricardo Veleta-Hernandez, the man accused of breaking into an occupied apartment and starting a fire on August 22, will be held behind bars until trial.

31-year-old Veleta-Hernandez is accused of kicking in the door of an apartment Carlisle Blvd. and Candelaria Rd. while three people were inside, then setting fire to items inside the apartment. According to a criminal complaint, a female had asked for fentanyl. When the apartment’s occupant refused, the woman got her ex-boyfriend Veleta-Hernandez, to kick down the door.

The occupants of the apartment were able to escape the fire. Monday, a judge granted the state’s request from pretrial detention, citing the nature and aftermath of the alleged crime. Veleta-Hernandez is facing charges of arson, breaking and entering and tampering among others.