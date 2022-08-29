ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has found a man accused of beating an elderly woman at a bus stop dangerous and incompetent to stand trial. In April, James Morrison is accused of badly beating the woman at a bus stop along Coors near Paseo, hitting her several times in the face, and stealing her purse before running off.

The woman described the scary moment in court on Monday. An APD officer also testified to Morrison’s history of violence. Judge Moran ruled Morrison is incompetent to stand trial and that he is dangerous. “The defendant does engage in an unprovoked level of violence and has been extremely aggressive to individuals he previously had no knowledge of, no prior relationship of,” Judge Moran said.

He will now be sent to a behavioral health facility in Las Vegas for nine months of treatment. He will be re-evaluated after that.