Man accused of attempted rape arrested in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted sex offender wanted for allegedly trying to rape a woman two weeks ago has been arrested.

The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says they took Kenneth Lucero into custody Thursday night at UNM Hospital. They say he’s being treated there but didn’t say what for.

Lucero is accused of breaking into a woman’s home near Fourth and Montano on June 30 while she was in the shower. The woman says Lucero had a gun, took his clothes off, threatened her and demanded sex.

Lucero became a convicted sex offender in 2006. He was convicted of another sex crime in 2009.