Man accused of attempted armed robbery to stay in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of robbing an Albuquerque business at gunpoint will stay behind bars for now.

According to a criminal complaint, officers on Thursday saw Christopher Lopez leaving a Metro PCS near Sage Road in a stolen car. Officers say he was already a person of interest in a string of robberies across the city and they arrested him at a nearby hotel.

Employees at the store claimed Lopez had threatened them at gunpoint, but they were able to lock themselves in a storage closet. Police said Lopez didn’t get away with any money.

Lopez is charged with attempted armed robbery and will stay locked up until his next hearing in District Court.