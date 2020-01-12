Man accused of attempted armed robbery to stay in jail

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of robbing an Albuquerque business at gunpoint will stay behind bars for now.

According to a criminal complaint, officers on Thursday saw Christopher Lopez leaving a Metro PCS near Sage Road in a stolen car. Officers say he was already a person of interest in a string of robberies across the city and they arrested him at a nearby hotel.

Employees at the store claimed Lopez had threatened them at gunpoint, but they were able to lock themselves in a storage closet. Police said Lopez didn’t get away with any money.

Lopez is charged with attempted armed robbery and will stay locked up until his next hearing in District Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞