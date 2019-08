ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of killing a woman in the North Valley will stay locked up.

Police arrested 35-year-old Jared Ryan for the murder of 43-year-old Patricia Esquibel on Saturday. Ryan claims he got into an argument with Esquibel when she pulled out a knife.

Authorities did not believe his story and he was later charged with first-degree murder. Wednesday in district court, Judge Christina Argyres decided to keep him behind bars until trial.