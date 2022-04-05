ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a hotel security guard will remain behind bars until trial. Donovan Bookout is accused of shooting and killing Daniel “Heath” Mora at the Ambassador Inn near Candelaria and I-25 last Tuesday.

He then led police on a pursuit where officers fired shots. Bookout was not hit. Surveillance video from the hotel shows Bookout walking in the hallway and shooting Mora in cold blood.

The state filed a pre-trial detention motion arguing no conditions of release would keep the community safe, saying his lengthy criminal history has progressively gotten more violent. They also pointed out the fact that Bookout is facing charges for another shooting at a Motel 6 in February.

The defense argued Bookout’s criminal history is fairly limited as far as convictions, asking the judge for house arrest and mental health treatment instead. “The indication is that he is quite violent when he’s in the community and has access to firearms,” said Judge Britt Baca-Miller.

Judge Baca-Miller agreed with the state, ruling Bookout to remain in custody until trial.