ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Juan Delarosa, accused of shooting and killing a man after trying to carjack him, will remain behind bars pending trial. Authorities arrested Delarosa earlier in October in connection to the murder of Alfonso Aguilar.

The Albuquerque Police Department said that in a hotel parking lot on July 4, a man came up to Aguilar in his car asking for cigarettes and forced him out of the truck. That’s when they said two others came up and tried to drive off in the car, Aguilar grabbed onto the driver’s side door when he was shot in the chest. He died four days later.

The sate filed for pretrial detention, based on the violent nature of the crime. Judge Stanley Whitaker granted the motion to keep Delarosa behind bars pending trial.