ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andy Doreste-Saumell, the man accused in a deadly crash while racing, will not be held in custody until trial.

Police say 28-year-old Doreste-Saumell was driving a BMW racing against a Mini Cooper near Louisiana Boulevard and Dellwood Road, when the two crashed into a Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry was killed and two juvenile passengers were hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the mini cooper was also killed and the passenger was hospitalized. Police say Doreste-Saumell had his six-year-old child in the car at the time of the crash.

Judge Brett Loveless decided not to hold Doreste-Saumell in custody until trial, citing his lack of criminal history aside from minor traffic stops. The judge did set conditions for the release, including barring Doreste-Saumell from getting behind the wheel.