ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged in a deadly road rage crash that killed two teenage girls plead not guilty Friday. Roger Wilson, 27, was accused of ramming into another car along Central near Tingley in June.

Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson, both 14 years old, died on the scene. The driver and another male were sent to the hospital.

Police say Wilson continued down Central, then crashed into a tree near Rio Grande and took off on foot. Wilson plead not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges. Wilson is already being held until trial.