ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Casey Zuni, the man accused of a 2018 fatal hit and run changed his plea Tuesday. Now pleading guilty to a DWI charge and leaving the scene of an accident with death, a third degree felony.

In 2018 police say Zuni’s car collided with a southbound car on Pennsylvania near Comanche. Three people were inside the car that was hit, including Alyssa Barboa who was killed. Two other passengers were injured. He fled the scene and took an Uber home, that driver was the one who called police.

Zuni faced six years in prison but both sides agreed for him to serve four as part of the plea deal. The judge still has to sign off on the deal at sentencing. A date for sentencing has not been set, Barboa’s family is expected to speak at the sentencing.