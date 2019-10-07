Man accused in fatal crash that killed an Albuquerque father pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man accused of hitting and killing a man while he was street racing plead not guilty on Monday.

Prosecutors asked that he be sentenced to a no-bond hold.

Police say 20-year-old Francisco Reyes-Merlos was going at least 89-miles per hour down Montgomery when he hit Travis DeHart who was teaching his 15-year-old daughter to drive. DeHart was instantly killed.

Reyes-Merlos is charged with vehicular homicide and racing. On Monday, Judge Jaramillo decided to release Reyes-Merlos to a third party.

