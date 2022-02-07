ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a drunk driving crash that badly injured two people will be held behind bars until trial. Police say 31-year-old Joseph Thompson was taking a left turn from Tramway onto Montgomery when he crashed into a Buick on Dec. 7.

Officers say he did not yield to traffic. They say his passenger was left with internal bleeding and a broken pelvis and the driver of the Buick had a broken arm.

Thompson was taken to the hospital where his blood was drawn. At the time of the crash, police say he was more than double the legal limit.

He is now behind bars on charges of great bodily harm by vehicle. The state argued that Thompson has a lengthy criminal history. Judge Brett Loveless ruled he be held behind bars until trial.