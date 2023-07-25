ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alejandro Barton, a man police say was involved in deadly shooting outside of Canvas Artistry in 2022, will stay behind bars until his trial.

According to a criminal complaint, Barton and Isaac Martinez got in a fight with Jonathan Garza outside the bar near Central and 1st St. Witnesses told detectives that Martinez shot Garza, killing him, before escaping in a vehicle that police discovered was owned by Barton. Both suspects also posted photos of themselves with a distinct gun that police believe Martinez used to kill Garza.

Barton is charged and conspiracy to commit murder. The date for his trial has not yet been set.