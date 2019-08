ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing an innocent driver on I-40 pleaded not guilty Monday.

Donald Duquette appeared before a district court judge Monday to face a first-degree murder charge for shooting and killing Jose Reuben Diaz last month.

Diaz was driving along I-40 in his work truck. Duquette told a crazy story about being followed that night.

A judge has ordered Duquette held until trial. Monday, his attorney indicated they’ll file a motion asking for him to be released.