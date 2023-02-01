ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Vallejos, accused in a 2020 Albuquerque murder was expected to take a plea deal Wednesday. Instead, he ended up turning the deal down.

In March 2020, police say Vallejos and a group of people went to a home near Central and Coal, planning to rob the place. Witnesses told police gunfire broke out and four people were shot. One of those people, Jeffrey Baca, was killed.

Wednesday, Vallejos was expected to plead guilty to three charges of conspiracy with a potential sentence of six years. His attorney told the court he was not interested in the plea. Vallejos’ trial is scheduled to start Monday.