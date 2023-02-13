ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Precision Catering, by Chef Andrew Bustos, has served Albuquerque and the surrounding area for 20 years. Chef Bustos suggests making this Valentine’s Day special by making your loved ones a homemade meal. One idea for a special breakfast is a classic twist on French toast.

Stuffed French toast w/ marinated berries & sweetened mascarpone

Mix eggs, heavy cream, cinnamon, and vanilla extract to make an egg wash

Coat brioche bread slices in the egg wash

Cook the French toast on a pan or griddle

Mix fresh berries, granulated sugar, and Chambord liqueur

Whip heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract to make fresh whipped cream

Combine berry mixture with whipped cream

Top toast with the berry and cream mixture

Add other toppings if desired (ie. maple syrup, chocolate sauce)

Optionally combine mascarpone cheese and sweet cream butter for a rich flavored topping

Precision Catering is holding a supply drive for personal hygiene products this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students at Susie Reyos Marmon Elementary school. The supply drive will be held at Raza Inc. at 3900 Second Street. They are accepting donations of sanitary pads, deodorant, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

Chef Bustos also made some tuna tartare as an idea for lunch or a prelunch meal.

For more information visit Precision Catering’s Facebook page.