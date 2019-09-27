Make saving for college easy with The Education Plan

September is National College Savings Month but how do you get started and how much should you be saving? The Education Trust Board of New Mexico is helping more residents save for post-secondary education through The Education Plan.

The Education Plan provides flexibility for students and can be used for traditional four-year and two-year college as well as trade, specialty, and private schools. The plan can be used for over 200 qualified education expenses such as tuition, on and off-campus housing, books, supplies, and fees at any federally accredited school nationwide and online.

An account in The Education Plan can be opened by anyone at any time with no minimum contribution. Contributions can be made once, or on a recurring basis through a bank account transfer or payroll and are fully tax-deductable for New Mexico taxpayers.

For additional information on The Education Plan, click here or call 877-337-5268 to speak to a specialist.