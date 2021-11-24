Make Merry Project toy drives provide families in need with their own holiday shopping event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Make Merry Project works with the APS Tile I McKinney-Vento Program to identify and provide a holiday shopping event for local families in need. This season, La Cueva High School is stepping up to host two toy drives to assist the project.

The project allows families identified by the McKinney-Vento Program to receive a one-day bus pass to attend and be issued a shopping voucher to choose their items. Personal shoppers are also available to help families select one new toy or gift, a book, and stocking stuffers for each child in the family up to the age of 18.

Parents or guardians that participate get complimentary gift wrap, snacks, and hot cocoa. In 2020, the project served over 800 families. The year, the goal is to serve over 1,500.

La Cueva High School sports and clubs will be hosting two toy drives in November to support the Make Merry Project. The drives will take place on the following days:

November 29 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the front Horseshoe Lot

November 30 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. during all of the LCHS girls basketball games in the main gym

The community can also provide assistance by purchasing gifts and books from the wish list on makemerryproject.com or by dropping off the items at any of the donation locations by December 8. Cash donations are also accepted on the Make Merry Project website with all funds going directly to the project.